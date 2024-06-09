BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Al-Qassam Brigades to IOF - your Army Killed 3 Prisoners in the same Camp, one of whom Holds American Citizenship
33 views • 11 months ago

Al-Qassam Brigades:

We inform you that against these, your army killed 3 prisoners in the same camp, one of whom holds American citizenship.

Adding:

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu: 

We are committed to achieving absolute victory and all the goals of the war.

The prisoners’ issue is very important, but we must work to ensure Israel’s future

Hamas requires stopping the war as part of the exchange deal, and I do not agree to that and will not agree

Adding:  Benny Gantz resigns from the war cabinet

Benny Gantz: 

We leave the emergency government today with a heavy heart

Netanyahu prevents us from achieving a real victory, and so we decided to leave the emergency government

I call on party leaders to stand by me in order to hold elections to form a Zionist national unity government

Everything must be done for the proposed deal to recover the kidnapped people

I tell the families of the kidnapped that we failed the test and were unable to return their children.

Adding:  

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: 

We will continue until victory and the achievement of all the goals of the war, most notably the release of all hostages and the elimination of Hamas

My door will remain open to any Zionist party ready to help achieve victory over our enemies and ensure the safety of our citizens.

More from Netanyahu:   Netanyahu in response to Gantz: This is not the right time to abandon the battle
This is not the time to withdraw, but rather the time to unite forces

Keywords
iranisraelpalestinesyriagazalebanonyemenwest bank
