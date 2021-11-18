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Episode Two - Dr Vernon Coleman's Wednesday Review (November 17th 2021)
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80 views • November 18, 2021
International best-selling author and retired medical doctor, Dr Vernon Coleman, discusses the commercial sale of DNA (and how DNA can be used as part of socail credit), the new WHO position on everything covid, discrimination against those wise enough to reject the covid jab, the change to the Pfizer jab (and the alleged falsifying of data), alarming stats concerning children in the UK, why forcing health workers to have the jab is illogical, global warming nonsenses, genetic engineering, HRT, and why some people have serious problems with the jab while others don't. And much, much more. https://www.vernoncoleman.org
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