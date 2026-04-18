Global Aluminum Crisis: A Perfect Storm Brews for Western Buyers

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- Gulf conflict damages key smelters, creating projected four million ton global aluminum supply deficit crisis.
- Exchange inventories plunge seventy percent, leaving thin supply amid disrupted shipping through Strait of Hormuz.
- Major Gulf producers hit, while power shortages and costs prevent restarting idle Western smelting capacity.
- Market tightness intensifies with sanctions, limited suppliers, and policymakers weighing China or Russian aluminum sources.
- US tariffs and ongoing disruptions risk shifting aluminum market from price volatility to physical shortages.
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