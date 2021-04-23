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THE BIG LIE ABOUT COVID VARIANTS AND IMMUNE ESCAPE | True Pathfinder
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81 views • April 23, 2021
To keep up the fear and justify the continuations of the COVID measures, new variants of the virus, that are supposedly more dangerous are being ‘discovered’, or better said invented and promoted daily. One more dangerous and infectious than the last one. Should you be afraid? Can these variants escape your immune system or is all of this just another big lie? Find out!
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#covid19 #coronavirus #scamdemic #vaccine #covidmutations #covidvariants #immuneescape #covidlie
For further reading on immune escape and Covid variants:
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210106142648.htm
https://muckrack.com/alison-tarke/articles
Get the personal holistic care you need and deserve here:
https://christine.doctor
Please support our work by becoming a Patron and gain access to exclusive content: patreon.com/truepathfinder
You can also support us directly via a Paypal donation here: paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=MTRVBXZWNKZZ2&source=url
Keep liking, keep sharing, keep subscribing.
Stay healthy and aware!
#covid19 #coronavirus #scamdemic #vaccine #covidmutations #covidvariants #immuneescape #covidlie
For further reading on immune escape and Covid variants:
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210106142648.htm
https://muckrack.com/alison-tarke/articles
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