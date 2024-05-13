Have you reserved your seat for redemption to the World Without End?

There is only one way to get to the World Without End.

To have the Salvation of God is the only escape from the wrath of God.

God the creator of this heaven and earth has given human beings just one way to escape the Wrath of God on the last day before the end of the world to be redeemed from this world to the World Without End.

God has given human beings His Only Begotten Son for the Savior of the world.

To obtain Salvation human beings must be saved in the Kingdom of God.

To be saved in the Kingdom of God, we must repent of our sins and believe in the Only Begotten Son of God.

“That whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have Eternal Life” (John 3:15).

“For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. For God sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through him might be saved. He that believeth on him is not condemned: but he that believeth not is condemned already, because he hath not believed in the name of the only begotten Son of God” (John 3:16-18).

The name of the Only Begotten Son of God is Jesus Christ, the Salvation of God.

Our Lord Jesus says: “LET not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me” (John 14:1).

“He that believeth on the son hath everlasting life: and he that believeth not the Son shall not see life; but the wrath of God abideth on him” (John 3:36).

“The time is fulfilled, and the Kingdom of God is at hand: repent ye, and believe the gospel” (Mark 1:15). “I came not to call the righteous, but sinners to repentance” (Luke 5:32).

“Except ye repent, ye shall all likewise perish” (Luke 13:3).

“And this gospel of the kingdom shall be preached in all the world for a witness unto all nations; and then shall the end come” (Matthew 24:14).

“For as a snare shall it come on all them that dwell on the face of the whole earth” (Luke 21:35).

“Watch ye therefore, and pray always, that ye may be accounted worthy to escape all these things that shall come to pass, and to stand before the Son of man” (Luke 21:35-36).

“I am he that liveth, and was dead; and, behold, i am alive for evermore, Amen; and have the keys of hell and of death” (Revelation 1:18).

“Work out your own salvation with fear and trembling that ye may approve things that are excellent; that ye may be sincere and without offence till the day of Christ” (Philippians 2:12, 1:10).

“But what saith it? The word is nigh thee, even in thy mouth, and in thy heart: that is, the word of faith, which we preach; that if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved. for [with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and [with the mouth confession is made unto salvation” (Romans 10:8-10).

“In hope of eternal life, which God, that cannot lie, promised before the world began” (Titus 1:2).

“For he is the living God, and stedfast for ever, and his kingdom that which shall not be destroyed, and his dominion shall be even unto the end” (Daniel 6:26).

“To him be glory and dominion for ever and ever. Amen” (1 Peter 5:11).



© Ministry of Paradise 2024. All scriptures are from the Authorized King James version of the Holy Bible. In glory of the Father; the Son and the Holy Spirit: Amen.