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'QAnon Shaman'' lawyer speaks out | Greg Kelly Reports
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190 views • May 19, 2021
Attorney for Jacob Chansley, Albert Watkin, comments the government's treatment of his client, how Chansley was 'not violent' and more - via 'Greg Kelly Reports' on Newsmax.
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