Millions of families have found local pharmacies more convenient than doctor's offices for some basic health services, like vaccinations or prescription advice. As our earliest historical records in the Ancient Near East show, pharmacists always have cooperated with physicians (and priests) for patients needing care. Dr. Taylor believes pharmacies can take an even greater role in patient health - including reversing disease.



The primary innovation stemming from pharmacy entails what's called "compounding", or the pharmacist's mixing of various botanicals and chemicals into a concoction unique for the patient. There's one pharmacy in Estonia that's continuously prepared medicines since 1422. Professional pharmacist education in America began in the 1820s. Because of anecdotal stories regarding contaminated compounding facilities, this special practice has faced artificial limits from regulators at the Food and Drug Administration. Another bit of government demagoguery - over the War on Pain Doctors - has deputized pharmacists to leave many pain patients in unrelieved pain, due to the government's targeting of liberally prescribing pharmacists.



Expanding his pharmacy to focus more on prevention, Dr. Taylor aims to treat not sickness but rather root causes. He has seen disease reversal, changing his patients' lives. Warning about excessive sugar intake and the deadly ingredients of popular foods, he will explain why people are hungry all the time - how our bodies have become nutritional deserts. He believes pharmacies can play a role in restoring health, stemming the national chronic disease epidemic.