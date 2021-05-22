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"Never Stray" BANNED ON YOUTUBE!
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2 views • May 22, 2021
"Never Stray (feat. Derek St. Holmes)" OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO
is dedicated to all the loved ones lost on September 11th 2001.
Filmed in northern New Jersey in Jersey City, Hoboken and Bayonne.
Written and Arranged by ELIZA NEALS from her April 6th 2020 Blues-rock album
"BLACK CROW MOAN"
http://elizaneals.com/
Musicians:
Eliza Neals - Piano
Derek St. Holmes - Guitar
Jason Kott - Bass
Jeffrey 'Shakey' Fowlkes - Drums
Recorded: GB's Juke Joint, LIC - Vocals and Piano by Engineer Colin Mohnacs
Recorded: UNIVOX 1, Nashville - Bass, Guitar and Drums by Engineer Mike Puwal
Mixed by: Mike Puwal and Eliza Neals
Produced by: ELIZA NEALS and MIKE PUWAL
LINKS:
SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/track/5oAzla...
AMAZON: https://www.amazon.com/Never-Stray-fe...
APPLE MUSIC: https://music.apple.com/us/album/blac...
INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/elizaneals (Someone please make a
FACEBOOK: http://facebook.com/elizanealsrocks
TWITTER: http://twitter.com/elizanealsrocks
BANDSINTOWN: https://www.bandsintown.com/a/165581-...
SONGKICK: https://www.songkick.com/artists/8868...
is dedicated to all the loved ones lost on September 11th 2001.
Filmed in northern New Jersey in Jersey City, Hoboken and Bayonne.
Written and Arranged by ELIZA NEALS from her April 6th 2020 Blues-rock album
"BLACK CROW MOAN"
http://elizaneals.com/
Musicians:
Eliza Neals - Piano
Derek St. Holmes - Guitar
Jason Kott - Bass
Jeffrey 'Shakey' Fowlkes - Drums
Recorded: GB's Juke Joint, LIC - Vocals and Piano by Engineer Colin Mohnacs
Recorded: UNIVOX 1, Nashville - Bass, Guitar and Drums by Engineer Mike Puwal
Mixed by: Mike Puwal and Eliza Neals
Produced by: ELIZA NEALS and MIKE PUWAL
LINKS:
SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/track/5oAzla...
AMAZON: https://www.amazon.com/Never-Stray-fe...
APPLE MUSIC: https://music.apple.com/us/album/blac...
INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/elizaneals (Someone please make a
FACEBOOK: http://facebook.com/elizanealsrocks
TWITTER: http://twitter.com/elizanealsrocks
BANDSINTOWN: https://www.bandsintown.com/a/165581-...
SONGKICK: https://www.songkick.com/artists/8868...
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