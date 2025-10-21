Riccardo Bosi: Shifting From One Phase To Another

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Dark Empire Is Falling
* The system isn’t broken; it’s operating as intended and needs to be destroyed.
* The old system was designed to fail the people.
* Now it’s being turned around.
* This is a unique moment in this battle.
* The people are standing up and military is coming in.
The full webcast is linked below.
Patriot Streetfighter | AustraliaOne Party (20 October 2025)
https://rumble.com/v70ke7y-10.20.25-the-dark-empire-is-falling-wmckay-jaco-and-bosi.html
https://rumble.com/v70l1ri-australiaone-party-the-dark-empire-is-falling-20-october-2025.html