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FIGHT FOR YOUR RIGHTS Don't Trade Your Health Freedom For Temporary Convenience! [21.10.2021]
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31 views • October 22, 2021
Michelle Malkin - @michellemalkin · 18. okt.
THREAD: Forcing kids to tape masks to their faces is CHILD ABUSE. It's happening in my backyard in Colorado Springs, according to one family. I spoke this morning with Stephanie M., mother of Rylee, a 6th grader at Chinook Trail Middle School in District 20, pictured here.
https://twitter.com/michellemalkin/status/1450211537818316802?s=20
Join our leading researchers on https://GroupDiscover.com to find the best videos from across the censorship-resistant internet platforms like Odysee, Rumble, LBRY, Bitchute & Brighteon.
Add me on these great platforms: https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/ https://rumble.com/timtruth https://bitchute.com/timtruth/ https://GroupDiscover.com and https://flote.app/timtruth1
Tim Truth
15485 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uY9K3E6aEI8s/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/timtruth/
THREAD: Forcing kids to tape masks to their faces is CHILD ABUSE. It's happening in my backyard in Colorado Springs, according to one family. I spoke this morning with Stephanie M., mother of Rylee, a 6th grader at Chinook Trail Middle School in District 20, pictured here.
https://twitter.com/michellemalkin/status/1450211537818316802?s=20
Join our leading researchers on https://GroupDiscover.com to find the best videos from across the censorship-resistant internet platforms like Odysee, Rumble, LBRY, Bitchute & Brighteon.
Add me on these great platforms: https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/ https://rumble.com/timtruth https://bitchute.com/timtruth/ https://GroupDiscover.com and https://flote.app/timtruth1
Tim Truth
15485 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uY9K3E6aEI8s/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/timtruth/
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