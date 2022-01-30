© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Watch Canadian Truckers Battle COVID Tyranny at Point Blank Range
Follow
6
Share
Report
570 views • January 30, 2022
A convoy of 50,000 truckers are making their way to Ottawa this weekend to protest a mandate requiring them to be fully vaccinated, or face a 14-day quarantine every time they cross the US border.
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/live-stream-canadian-freedom-convoy-rolling-into-ottawa/
Be sure to join Alex Jones and Infowars on GETTR! Save the future and join the next Renaissance by following these accounts for breaking news and exclusive information today!
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/live-stream-canadian-freedom-convoy-rolling-into-ottawa/
Be sure to join Alex Jones and Infowars on GETTR! Save the future and join the next Renaissance by following these accounts for breaking news and exclusive information today!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.