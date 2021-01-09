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The Differences Between The Bible & The Constitution - Ep. 10 - The Smiths Of Liberty
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16 views • January 09, 2021
The Bible and the U.S. Constitution have many differences. In Episode 10 of The Smiths Of Liberty we explore these differences and yet show how it is reconcilable to be a Bible-believing Christian and a Constitution-upholding American. Please enjoy and remember to like and subscribe!
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