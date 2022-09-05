Specific Headache Patterns May Point to This #shorts

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Do you feel strange post-whiplash? Here’s a possible explanation from a wellness guru.
Jess Klain, the founder of Physio Yoga & Wellness, who is devoted to refining her approach to physical therapy by engaging with holistic wellness treatments, details some common injuries or problems people feel post-whiplash. 👇
According to Jess, the most common pattern she has observed from people who recently had post-whiplash injuries include a very specific headache pattern where the patient may develop EXTREME sensitivities to light and sound, as well as strange sleeping habits, and strange food cravings. 👈
The sudden development of these strange and extreme sensitivities may be an indication that the patient may be suffering from undiagnosed concussions, Jess says. 🤕
To learn more about the possible symptoms of undiagnosed concussions, listen to the full episode here: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/supporting-healthy-lifestyles-with-a-holistic/id1169016854?i=1000576247389