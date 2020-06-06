Does meditation make IQ brain training LESS effective?

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"I’ve had a few queries about the status of mindfulness meditation practice in the recent... Intelligence study showing gains in fluid intelligence from multi-modal brain cross-training. In this message, I’d like to clarify some of what we know about mindfulness meditation from this study..." I narrate Dr. Mark Ashton Smith's analysis and add a few insights
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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.
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