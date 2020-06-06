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Does meditation make IQ brain training LESS effective?
jroseland
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"I’ve had a few queries about the status of mindfulness meditation practice in the recent... Intelligence study showing gains in fluid intelligence from multi-modal brain cross-training. In this message, I’d like to clarify some of what we know about mindfulness meditation from this study..." I narrate Dr. Mark Ashton Smith's analysis and add a few insights


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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.


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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy