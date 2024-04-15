The People are Fed up! , Major civil Unrest by August 2024, We Had enough!

To watch full show go here! - https://rumble.com/v4p5yy6-mike-in-the-night-e555-next-weeks-news-today-headline-news-call-ins.html





In this segment, Mikes discussing the resurgence of protests worldwide, likening the current situation to the protests seen in 2019. You mention chaotic clashes between anti-NATO protesters and Naples Police. You highlight the sentiment that people have had enough and are returning to the spirit of protest seen in 2019. Additionally, you reference millions of Japanese citizens rising up against plans to sign the World Health Organization pandemic treaty, drawing parallels to past protests in Japan. You also mention the discontent surrounding the announcement of Japan's intention to rebuild its military. Overall, you're emphasizing the growing frustration and lack of confidence in governments, suggesting that we're entering a period marked by widespread protests.





Global Protest Resurgence: There is a resurgence of protests worldwide reminiscent of the protests seen in 2019.

Chaotic Clashes: Mention of chaotic clashes between anti-NATO protesters and Naples Police.

Japanese Protests: Millions of Japanese citizens are protesting against their government's plans to sign the World Health Organization pandemic treaty.

Discontent with Government: There is widespread discontent with governments, with people expressing frustration and lack of confidence.

Specific Japanese Concern: Reference to past protests in Japan regarding the announcement of plans to rebuild the military, highlighting public concern about the use of tax dollars and the necessity of such actions.

