Miles Guo: It’s said the virus is spreading like an AI specifically targeting the CCP, which claims to be closer to you than your parents

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3/16/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: It’s said the virus is spreading like an AI specifically targeting the CCP, which claims to be closer to you than your parents. Bloomberg had a guilty conscience such that they contacted our fellow fighters Nicole and Wen Yao after my grand live broadcast yesterday, indicating our livestream had a huge impact