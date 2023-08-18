Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Maui Police Chief Walks Away From Concerned Citizens Questions
channel image
Beautifulhorizons2
61 Subscribers
243 views
Published 19 hours ago


We want to know why the water was shut off?

Why were locals told the brush fire was 100% contained?

Why was front street blocked by police barriers?

Why was there no warning siren?

Why were the placecards stopped?

Why did you evacuate tourists & not the locals?

Why are you lying about help being on Maui?

Keywords
genocidefiremauiquestionspolice chiefwildfireignores locals

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket