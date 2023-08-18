Maui Police Chief Walks Away From Concerned Citizens Questions

We want to know why the water was shut off?
Why were locals told the brush fire was 100% contained?
Why was front street blocked by police barriers?
Why was there no warning siren?
Why were the placecards stopped?
Why did you evacuate tourists & not the locals?
Why are you lying about help being on Maui?
