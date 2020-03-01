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Rick Harrison of 'Pawn Stars' Blasts Bernie Sanders and Socialism
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24 views • March 01, 2020
By Erin Coates
Published February 29, 2020
“Pawn Stars” host Rick Harrison criticized Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign and defended capitalism at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Friday.
Source: https://www.westernjournal.com/rick-harrison-pawn-stars-blasts-bernie-sanders-socialism-wants-crush-everything/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
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Published February 29, 2020
“Pawn Stars” host Rick Harrison criticized Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign and defended capitalism at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Friday.
Source: https://www.westernjournal.com/rick-harrison-pawn-stars-blasts-bernie-sanders-socialism-wants-crush-everything/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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