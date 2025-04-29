BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Rediscovering Talahasochte: A Journey Through Florida’s Forgotten Seminole Trails
Palm and Pine Podcast
Palm and Pine Podcast
1 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
53 views • 4 days ago

Embark on an epic adventure with the boys as they retrace the ancient paths of William Bartram to uncover the lost Seminole trading post of Talahasochte, a vibrant hub from 1774. Immerse yourself in the rich history and untamed beauty of old-timey Florida, wandering through towering longleaf pines, lush magnolia hammocks, and along the scenic Suwannee River. This episode blends exploration, colonial history, and Seminole heritage, bringing to life a 250-year-old journey of rediscovery. Join us for a captivating expedition into Florida’s wilderness and the echoes of a forgotten past.

Introduction by Butch Faulkner. Music created on SUNO AI.

Support the podcast at:

https://buymeacoffee.com/palmandpine

Purchase one of Prof. Barlow’s books to support the podcast:

http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/dbarlow

Other links of interest

https://www.floridamuseum.ufl.edu/nat...

https://www.gutenberg.org/files/63678...

Keywords
floridanaturebartram trailsewanee river
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy