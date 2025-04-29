Rediscovering Talahasochte: A Journey Through Florida’s Forgotten Seminole Trails

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Embark on an epic adventure with the boys as they retrace the ancient paths of William Bartram to uncover the lost Seminole trading post of Talahasochte, a vibrant hub from 1774. Immerse yourself in the rich history and untamed beauty of old-timey Florida, wandering through towering longleaf pines, lush magnolia hammocks, and along the scenic Suwannee River. This episode blends exploration, colonial history, and Seminole heritage, bringing to life a 250-year-old journey of rediscovery. Join us for a captivating expedition into Florida’s wilderness and the echoes of a forgotten past.
Introduction by Butch Faulkner. Music created on SUNO AI.
