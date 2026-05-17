Massive explosion in Beit Shemesh, Israel - no warning, no info of planned controlled explosion? - Israeli media saying it was a controlled detonation

Massive explosion in Beit Shemesh, with Israeli media saying it was a controlled detonation.



There was no warnings or information about a planned "controlled explosion" in local media, so it looks more like an accident.

A massive explosion lit up the sky over Beit Shemesh, triggering immediate panic and wild speculation in Israel.



👎 Zionist media later claimed it was a pre-arranged controlled detonation of hazardous materials at a civilian factory, with no injuries or wider damage reported.