Massive explosion in Beit Shemesh, Israel - no warning, no info of planned controlled explosion? - Israeli media saying it was a controlled detonation

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Massive explosion in Beit Shemesh, with Israeli media saying it was a controlled detonation.
There was no warnings or information about a planned "controlled explosion" in local media, so it looks more like an accident.
A massive explosion lit up the sky over Beit Shemesh, triggering immediate panic and wild speculation in Israel.
👎 Zionist media later claimed it was a pre-arranged controlled detonation of hazardous materials at a civilian factory, with no injuries or wider damage reported.