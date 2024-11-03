BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
1103-2024--A Message From Paul
Plasma Energy Solution
Plasma Energy Solution
204 followers
112 views • 6 months ago

Lynn talks about things going on around us that many are unaware.  There are links below that she briefly refers to in the video.  And then she gives a message from Paul.

Spain Floods –One Year Of Rain In A Day

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vORqo8_SMP0

 

Are People Aware That This Food Loss Event Is Happening?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oeKxZltjnOc

 

A short informational video about much more than an election:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kVIbT7GPOfw

 

Sharing your abundance with people in North Carolina and Tennessee who have lost homes, businesses and family members to the recent flooding.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bnDFRxBxr38

 

Be sure to see our FAQs, Testimonials, Blogs, Free Reports and many videos on our website: https://plasmaenergysolution.com

 

Disclaimer: It is your right to educate yourself, to seek helpful information and to make use of it for your own benefit for you and your family. You are the one responsible for your health in using Never Ending Plasma Energy water and products.

We are not medical doctors; we are plasma energy scientists.  We do not claim to cure diseases but simply to help you make physical and mental changes in order to help change conditions in your body.  If you have any severe medical conditions you need to speak with the physician of your own choice.

Plasma Energy Solution Association is a private membership association and a subsidiary association of Jump4Joy Ministry MZ0000-140559-120019, a private membership association under Grantor Trust 983142-341348-041035. The only membership requirement of purchaser is to use, enjoy and benefit from the Never-Ending Plasma Energy Solution Products and share with others if you wish.

 

north carolinafloodsspainmessageplasma energyfood abundancebeing preparednovember specialpaul schmaltz
