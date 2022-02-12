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𝑷𝒔𝒂𝒍𝒎 104(103) (𝑪𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝒐𝒇 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒖𝒏𝒊𝒗𝒆𝒓𝒔𝒆 𝑷𝒔𝒂𝒍𝒎)(Full HD)
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30 views • February 12, 2022
Psalm 104 is the most viewed traditional Jewish chant . It is from the Book of Psalms of the Bible and is understood to be a hymn of creation, in all the fulness wherein God has created it - it speaks of animals, plants, waters, skies, etc
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