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Building the BIG Boy 12' x 48' Bunker - Stage 1 - Floor and Paint
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57 views • January 21, 2020
On a more personal note (from InfowarsFan): At 1min5sec (bottom right) and 1min25sec (look to your left) in the video I can clearly see TWO LONG caved-in areas on the left side as well as another smaller one at the top of the corrugated pipe itself. NOW DON'T GET ME WRONG, I'd still buy mine from Ron at Atlas Survival Shelters ANY DAY before buying from any of his competitors but this just goes to say, if that particular fucker being built was MINE, I would immediately refuse it at the work site and send it back right away after seeing those damn fucking caved-in areas in the pipe. Still a good investment to me and I sure believe Ron is knowledgeable as well as competent. My only problem with this particular one is you must inspect and choose better corrugated pipe sections in the future.
Atlas Survival Shelters
January 20 2020
Atlas Survival Shelters
7407 Telegraph Road,
Montebello, CA 90640
# (323) 727-7084
Website - http://www.atlassurvivalshelters.com
Ron Hubbard
President/CEO & Founder
Email - [email protected]
Atlas Survival Shelters
January 20 2020
Atlas Survival Shelters
7407 Telegraph Road,
Montebello, CA 90640
# (323) 727-7084
Website - http://www.atlassurvivalshelters.com
Ron Hubbard
President/CEO & Founder
Email - [email protected]
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