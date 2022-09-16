Rail Road strike and the Wanna Be hero scenerio

**ONLY THE INTRO IS QUIET. THIS MIC BLOWS. LOL**

I made this yesterday before the "new agreement". I still can't seriously verify that everyone has actually signed onto the agreement... Which is necessary, for an agreement to work. If you've seen proof of this, hit me at [email protected]

So, as of now, Biden is the only one who can negotiate this it appears. That's the proto all after strike starts. So he can choke everyone off, just like the gasoline debacle, and THEN show ya what a good guy he is by allowing a slow drip... This will, either way, be used as an instrument of coersion. So e will get and some will not but everyone will be beggars waiting on the Biden Teet and if you're unprepared, you'll have to do as you're told if you want anything... Food supply, what's left of it, will be used to keep some happy and some unhappy so, as usual, they're only fighting some people at a time. Those getting the food will go inside and shut up. Thos not, well, that's where you come in. Be your own supply and don't be a nit wit. For it's those unprepared people that will be the fuel of the new strategy. They will HAVE to do what they're told to the detriment of everyone else. Don't be a Richard. Have what ya need. Hit me @[email protected]