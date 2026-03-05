🤡The Invention of "the Rapture" or How Dumb the Base of US Support to the Greater Israel Project Really Is

The popular evangelical belief in the Rapture is a relatively recent invention, not an ancient teaching passed down through centuries. It has a specific historical origin and a clear paper trail.

The story begins in the 1830s with John Nelson Darby, an Anglo-Irish clergyman who helped found the Plymouth Brethren. While recovering from a serious horse-riding accident, Darby developed a new system of interpreting the Bible called dispensationalism. He argued that God's plans for Israel and the Church were separate, and that true believers would be secretly "caught up" (from the Latin "rapio") to heaven before a period of tribulation on Earth.

Darby's complex theology might have remained obscure if not for Cyrus Scofield. In 1909, Scofield published his Scofield Reference Bible, an annotated King James Version that embedded Darby's teachings directly into the scripture margins. This made dispensationalism widely accessible to American evangelicals for the first time.

The final breakthrough came with Hal Lindsey, a graduate of Dallas Theological Seminary. In 1970, he published The Late Great Planet Earth. Written in punchy, accessible language, it connected biblical prophecy to Cold War headlines. (Cynthia... I still have that book somewhere)

The book became the best-selling non-fiction work of the entire decade, selling over 35 million copies worldwide and cementing the Rapture in modern evangelical consciousness.

While many believers assume it to be ancient scripture, the Rapture as it is understood today is a doctrine less than 200 years old, popularized for the nuclear age by Hal Lindsey.