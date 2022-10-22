TAKING A SABBATICAL FROM YOUTUBE - WHICH PLATFORMS LET YOU SPEAK TRUTH?

DAILY MANNA for OCTOBER 22, 2022

JEREMIAH 29 & 30; PS. 119:41-48; PROV. 27:19; TIMOTHY 1:1-20

http://youinhimministries.com

REASONING THROUGH SCRIPTURES IN THE BOOK OF ACTS.

You In Him Ministries is based on "Christ in You, the Hope of Glory" Scripture—Colossians 1:27. Our ministry is "Study to show yourself approved unto God, a workman who needs not to be ashamed, but rightly divides the Word of Truth" (2 Timothy 2:15).

Daily Readings through the Bible in One Year read by Pam Gunderson,

Host of You in Him Ministries

You In Him Ministries is based on "Christ in You, the Hope of Glory” Scripture - Colossians 1:27. Our ministry is "Study to show yourself approved unto God, a workman who needs not to be ashamed, but rightly divides the Word of Truth" (2 Timothy 2:15).

Daily Readings through the Bible in One Year with by Pam Gunderson, Host of You In Him Ministries.

Pamela Gunderson is a women's minister and seminary student now studying the gospel along with getting her doctoral degree in Bible Exposition. See how a ministry can grow during, though, and after studying in a seminary situation.

My calling for this time is to share by video and speaking information for congregation members, students of the Word, and up-and-coming pastors and laypeople called to the mission field, especially in the United States, where the gospel has been watered down to such a degree as to not be recognizable as a call to serve Christ, but a call to be comfortable and expect God to serve us.

Pamela's love of pastors is only surpassed by her love for her obedience to Christ. The Church of America needs to REPENT now: and that is the Emergent church if one can call it a church, and the Laodicean church. Be the Church of Philadelphia and Smyrna.

Christ is the son of God, not our pal or our buddy. We must rise up and reclaim the Church that teaches that there is a heaven and a hell that are very real and to shout out loud, "Don't miss heaven, prepare for the Rapture, and if you miss it and go into Tribulation, some survival tips: however, you will die either for Christ or for Antichrist; there will be no getting away from it. Choose you this day who you will serve (Joshua 24:14-15, ESV).

Have a glorious Day in Christ, Yours in Him, Sister Pamela, M.Div. and Doctoral Candidate, Liberty University for Ph.D.