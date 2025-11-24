© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'I would carpet bomb them': Israelis chillingly talk Gaza genocide
👉 Interviewed in the streets, ordinary people shrug off the deaths of thousands of Palestinian children from Israeli attacks.
➡️ Some offer solutions to the Gaza conflict, such as “Kick them out.”
➡️ Others defend the occupation with unsettling historical entitlement: “We conquered these places rightfully, like they’re ours.”
💬 The rhetoric escalates: “There's only one way, like I would carpet bomb them.”