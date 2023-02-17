Special Presidents' Day Edition | The New American TV

The New American TV presents a special broadcast in honor of Presidents' Day this Monday, February 20. Join us as Daniel Natal speaks with Steve Byas https://thenewamerican.com/contributor/steve-byas/ , director of the history program at Randall University in Moore, Oklahoma, and author of the book “History’s Greatest Libels.” They discuss important statesmen-presidents who are largely forgotten today but helped make our country great.
Later in the show we will feature segments from Freedom Project Academy’s https://fpeusa.org/ curriculum which introduces students to true patriotic American history.
The New American TV is dedicated to bringing you the Truth Behind the News. Join us each weekday at 3:00 p.m. Eastern at wvwtv.com/live and at thenewamerican.com at 5 p.m. Eastern.
