BREAKING: US DECLARES WAR ON VENEZUELA? - Trump Calls For Boots On The Ground!

GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:

https://heavensharvest.com/

USE Code WAM to save 5% plus free shipping!





GET YOUR WAV WATCH HERE:

https://buy.wavwatch.com/WAM

Use Code WAM to save $100 and purchase amazing healing frequency technology!





Get Your SUPER-SUPPLIMENTS HERE:

https://vni.life/wam

Use Code WAM15 & Save 15%!

Life changing formulas you can't find anywhere else!





HELP SUPPORT US AS WE DOCUMENT HISTORY HERE:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/#





Josh Sigurdson reports on the news that President Donald Trump is now falling for US forces to have boot on the ground in Venezuela as a secret DOJ approved memo calls for the "elimination" of Nicolas Maduro.





While Maduro is no doubt a tyrant who has caused great harm via hyperinflation to the people of Venezuela, he is also being targeted by nefarious elements of intelligence agencies. Two sides can he wrong at the same time.





The US funded cartels being targeted are simply a proxy and excuse to take over Venezuela which is one of the most oil rich countries on earth.





Warrantless attacks on boats killing many under the guise of stopping drugs from entering the United States is an example of the propaganda people are receiving on both sides.





Who arms and funds these cartels?





What evidence is there that fentanyl is coming from Venezuela? Who makes the fentanyl? Who sells it?





As President Trump deploys F-35 fighter jets to Puerto Rico, things are quickly getting heated in Latin America as the United States turns attention from China which they propped up in the first place for the purpose of launching a competing technocratic order in the east to Latin America which they have been manipulating via proxy for decades.





The targeting of Mexico and Venezuela is a shift towards creating further Iraq-like chaos in the region and further evidence that the war narrative continues despite Trump being nominated for a peace prize.





The president doesn't have actual power.





This was all scripted long ago.





Trump is threatening to bomb Iran again. The Middle East "peace deal" has within hours lead to Israel leveling more neighborhoods in Gaza. Trump continues to send weapons to Ukraine to attack inside of Russia.





Stop falling for the apathy bait.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





Get local, healthy, pasture raised meat delivered to your door here:

https://wildpastures.com/promos/save-20-for-life/bonus15?oid=6&affid=321

USE THE LINK & get 20% off for life and $15 off your first box!





DITCH YOUR DOCTOR!

https://www.livelongerformula.com/wam

Get a natural health practitioner and work with Christian Yordanov! Mention WAM and get a FREE masterclass! You will ALSO get a FREE metabolic function assessment!





GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:

https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1

Use code JOSH to save money!





BUY GOLD HERE:

https://firstnationalbullion.com/schedule-consult/

Avoid CBDCs!





SIGN UP FOR HOMESTEADING COURSES NOW:

https://freedomfarmers.com/link/17150/

Get Prepared & Start The Move Towards Real Independence With Curtis Stone's Courses!





GET YOUR FREEDOM KELLY KETTLE KIT HERE:

https://patriotprepared.com/shop/freedom-kettle/

Use Code WAM and enjoy many solutions for the outdoors in the face of the impending reset!





PayPal: [email protected]





FIND OUR CoinTree page here:

https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson





PURCHASE MERECHANDISE HERE:

https://world-alternative-media.creator-spring.com/





JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:

https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media

For subscriber only content!





Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!

https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072





BITCOIN ADDRESS:

18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU





World Alternative Media

2025