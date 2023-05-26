Dr. David Martin: Timeline Of Biggest Democide In Recorded History

Crimes Against Humanity

* Expert tells EU parliament “COVID-19 was an act of biological warfare perpetrated on the human race. It was a financial heist. Nature was hijacked. Science was hijacked.”

* The coronavirus was “intentionally released” by the U.S. in Wuhan, China — with the target to trigger a global pandemic to raise public acceptance of vaccines.





Watch the full video (25:38)





Reese Reports | 26 May 2023

https://banned.video/watch?id=6471236b1cd98dc354c67c96

