Jethro and Moses and Divine Council Talk - Exodus 18

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
- Yahweh from the South
- How much we should speculate about historical events and geographical locations
- The purpose of Scripture, the Narrative of Salvation or a Universal Answer Book
- The meaning of the phrase "the fear of the Lord"
- How believers are to carry out the role of being a parent
- Moses modeling the "Humility of Faith."
We post videos on BitChute, GabTV, Brighteon and YouTube.
Check out our Playlist of Exodus Deep Dives
BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/aaorrIrKf59t/
Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/watch?playlistId=59afd798-aa3e-4c00-b240-4cddadd48ae9&;index=1
YouTube https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLYZIPGFp5u2qnNlrRuoqETwCjgO6gkTBI
You can find our channel with all our videos at
BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/4dtF271PU5qX/
GabTV https://tv.gab.com/channel/matthias76
Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/matthias76
YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBcxuESOA4cjmur1S3LIBxQ
Thanks for watching! We would love to hear from you so, please leave a comment. God bless and have a great day!