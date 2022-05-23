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Rise Up NH Weekly Zoom 5/23/22 - How to talk with "differently informed" family members
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160 views • May 23, 2022
Kristen Reynolds addresses a variation on a question we’ve most frequently heard: “How do I talk to my family member, who won’t let me come over?” Is there a way to talk with family that won’t destroy the relationship you have? Is it possible to present your side in such a way that they will listen? Following this, we discuss news of the day, including the monkeypox plandemic, and how to avoid being a purveyor of propaganda.
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