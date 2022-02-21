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Eliminating Toxic Stress the Treatment of Disease through Drug-Device Combination Process with Dr. Byron Bhagwandin
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20 views • February 21, 2022
How has childhood stress potentially affected our everyday lives? While childhood is generally thought to be low-stress, it may have more of an impact than we think. Press play to learn:
How healthy responses can be damaging
Factors that contribute to a reduced stress response buffer
How stress response factors can be monitored
Dr. Byron Bhagwandin, the Co-Founder and CEO at Recalibrate Solutions, shares his work combatting toxic stress.
Stress responses are a normal part of life and can even be incredibly useful if danger is present. However, if the stress response system is not buffered in children, it can cause significant damage over time.
Using saliva cortisol tests as a monitoring tool, contributing factors may be measured, allowing a tailored treatment to be developed. In addition, with a focus on accessibility and affordability, these tools may be considered a solution for those who have long suffered from stress dysregulation.
To learn more, visit https://www.recalibratesolutions.com.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
How healthy responses can be damaging
Factors that contribute to a reduced stress response buffer
How stress response factors can be monitored
Dr. Byron Bhagwandin, the Co-Founder and CEO at Recalibrate Solutions, shares his work combatting toxic stress.
Stress responses are a normal part of life and can even be incredibly useful if danger is present. However, if the stress response system is not buffered in children, it can cause significant damage over time.
Using saliva cortisol tests as a monitoring tool, contributing factors may be measured, allowing a tailored treatment to be developed. In addition, with a focus on accessibility and affordability, these tools may be considered a solution for those who have long suffered from stress dysregulation.
To learn more, visit https://www.recalibratesolutions.com.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
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