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AUSTRALIAN ABORIGINE SAYS: GENOCIDE - IT'S A LAND GRAB! THEY ARE KILLING US TO GET RARE MINERALS= BILL GATES
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102 views • December 10, 2021
LISTEN!! The Darwin Australian Areas that have been marked as covid hotspots are the very areas with RARE MINERALS THE CABAL WANTS -- INCLUDING BILL GATES. THEY ARE KILLING THEM TO GET THEIR LAND! IT'S GENOCIDE OF THE OLDEST LIVING CULTURE OF THE PLANET! DO NOT LET THEM DO THIS!
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