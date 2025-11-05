🤡"NY will remain a city of immigrants, built by immigrants, whose driving force are immigrants & from tonight, it will be led by an immigrant" - clown's first speech as NY's new mayor, Zohran Mamdani

"New York will remain a city of immigrants, built by immigrants, a city whose driving force are immigrants. And from tonight, it will be led by an immigrant"

The new mayor of New York gave his first speech after winning the election last night.

Soros’ son embraced New York mayor-elect Mamdani last night

"So proud to be a New Yorker!" declares Alex Soros, the son of the infamous billionaire George Soros, posting a picture of himself with Zohran Mamdani on X.

🤔 A globalist and capitalist feels happy about a democratic socialist being elected. What could possibly be wrong?

Adding more from last night:

Republicans face worst local election results since 2018

Early returns show GOP losses across multiple states performing universally worse than 2017 in local and statewide contests.

Exit polls indicate a major shift among young voters, who appear to be moving back toward Democrats in Virginia and New Jersey after trending Republican in 2024.

Party insiders are calling tonight the worst election night for Republicans since 2018, citing the sluggish economy, internal divisions, and declining approval for the Trump administration.