BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🤡"NY will remain a city of immigrants, built by immigrants, whose driving force are immigrants & from tonight, it will be led by an immigrant" - clown's first speech as NY's new mayor, Zohran Mamdani
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1331 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
64 views • 1 day ago

"New York will remain a city of immigrants, built by immigrants, a city whose driving force are immigrants. And from tonight, it will be led by an immigrant"

The new mayor of New York gave his first speech after winning the election last night.

Soros’ son embraced New York mayor-elect Mamdani last night

"So proud to be a New Yorker!" declares Alex Soros, the son of the infamous billionaire George Soros, posting a picture of himself with Zohran Mamdani on X.

🤔 A globalist and capitalist feels happy about a democratic socialist being elected. What could possibly be wrong?

Adding more from last night: 

Republicans face worst local election results since 2018

Early returns show GOP losses across multiple states performing universally worse than 2017 in local and statewide contests.

Exit polls indicate a major shift among young voters, who appear to be moving back toward Democrats in Virginia and New Jersey after trending Republican in 2024.

Party insiders are calling tonight the worst election night for Republicans since 2018, citing the sluggish economy, internal divisions, and declining approval for the Trump administration.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy