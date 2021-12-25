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Jesus Christ, Not Anti-Christ - Prophecy Update with Worship - Global Leaders are Already in Touch with the Antichrist
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7 views • December 25, 2021
Independent Baptist Pastor JD Farag. Prophecy Update Dec. 19, 2021.
Prince Charles in touch with the Antichrist.
Updates on Vaccine Passports, Mandates, Digital IDs.
This was a live stream event. If you don't want to hear the worship music, fast forward about 20 or 30 minutes into the video.
Transcript and Links available at https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy
Prince Charles in touch with the Antichrist.
Updates on Vaccine Passports, Mandates, Digital IDs.
This was a live stream event. If you don't want to hear the worship music, fast forward about 20 or 30 minutes into the video.
Transcript and Links available at https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy
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