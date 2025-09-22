BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🚨 Ukraine’s forces tried to erase traces of NATO munitions & foreign mercs in Russia's Kursk - said by the front-line priest
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1321 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
81 views • 1 day ago

🚨 Ukraine’s forces tried to erase traces of NATO munitions & foreign mercs in Russia's Kursk

👉 Ukrainian militants deliberately shelled the House of Culture in the village of Kazachya Loknya in the Kursk region to destroy NATO ammunition left behind during their retreat, Archpriest Alexander Zinchenko told Sputnik.

📍 The strike also aimed to erase evidence of foreign mercenaries stationed there, said the front-line priest, who is also assistant to the head of the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia for the Kursk region. 

💬 “The building was relatively intact—windows in place, structure preserved. It seems clear the target was chosen deliberately to wipe out traces of NATO presence and their stockpiles,” Zinchenko said.

Around the House of Culture, once home to a children’s studio, trenches were found storing shells. 

“Here, too, we see large pits filled with NATO munitions—American and European-made... The amount of gunpowder is significant,” the priest added.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy