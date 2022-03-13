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FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: The LORD’s Beatitudes' Reward For His Saints, Matthew 5:3-12, 20220313
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
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60 views • March 13, 2022
FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: The LORD’s Beatitudes' Reward For His Saints
Sunday, March 13, 2022: Matthew 5:3-12
Oh, my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, and Holy Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name!
Glorious Father, thank You for the spiritual reward for true Christians who have genuinely surrendered their lives to obeying You. On His Great Sermon on the Mount, our LORD Jesus Christ teaches us that:
3 “Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of Heaven.
4 Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted.
5 Blessed are the meek, for they shall inherit the earth.
6 Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness, for they shall be filled.
7 Blessed are the merciful, for they shall obtain mercy.
8 Blessed are the pure in heart, for they shall see You, the EL-SHADDAI, our LORD GOD ALMIGHTY.
9 Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called children of GOD.
10 Blessed are those who are persecuted for righteousness’ sake, for theirs is the kingdom of Heaven.
11 Blessed are the Saints who are reviled and persecuted, and all kinds of evil are said against them falsely for Christ’s sake.
12 The Saints should rejoice and be exceedingly glad, for great is their reward in Heaven, for so the prophets before them were persecuted.
Thank you, Heavenly Father! Through my union with the Atoning Blood Sacrifice of the Lamb of GOD, I humbly claim all the spiritual reward and blessings above with thanksgiving in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Matthew 5:3-12 personalized NKJV)
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Keywords
childrengodheavenchristfalsekingdompeaceholyheartaccusedsaintsrewardrighteousnesspeacemakerspurealmightyinheritmeekpersecutedhunger and thirstblessed are the poor in spiritmercifulcomfortedexceedinglymourn
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