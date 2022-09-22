Create New Account
Russian Security Forces Prevented a Series of Terrorist Attacks in the Kherson region, including During a Referendum. - 092222
 Russian security forces prevented a series of terrorist attacks in the Kherson region, including during a referendum


The saboteurs planned to blow up the power line that feeds the Crimea, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions.


Their actions were coordinated by the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. One terrorist was detained the day before, the second was destroyed in the city of Berislav on September 19, when he offered armed resistance

