Nonvaxer and 7sees - Human Augmentation - The Dawn of a New Paradigm A strategic implications project dated May 2021 UK GOV

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Human Augmentation - The Dawn of a New Paradigm
A strategic implications project dated May 2021 UK GOV. Head of Futures and Strategic Analysis [ Page 13 ]
'The future of human augmentation should not, however, be decided by ethicists or public opinion, although both will be important voices; rather, governments will need to develop a clear policy position that maximises the use of human augmentation in support of prosperity, safety and security, without undermining our values.'
https://search.brave.com/search?q=Human+Augmentation+The+Dawn+Of+A+New+PARADIGM+NATO+strategic+implications+project&source=android
clipped from:
https://rumble.com/v6zpa3y-7sees-what-is-6g-and-the-ieee-w-shawn-nonvaxer420-psinergist.html Short clip 🔗