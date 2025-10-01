Nonvaxer and 7sees - Human Augmentation - The Dawn of a New Paradigm A strategic implications project dated May 2021 UK GOV

Human Augmentation - The Dawn of a New Paradigm

A strategic implications project dated May 2021 UK GOV. Head of Futures and Strategic Analysis [ Page 13 ]

'The future of human augmentation should not, however, be decided by ethicists or public opinion, although both will be important voices; rather, governments will need to develop a clear policy position that maximises the use of human augmentation in support of prosperity, safety and security, without undermining our values.'

