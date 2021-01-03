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Geoengineering Watch Global Alert News, January 2, 2021, #282 ( Dane Wigington
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437 views • January 03, 2021
2020 is now behind us, but what is in front of us? We are being told that new and far more contagious strains of the pathogen are popping up, the latest in the UK and Africa. Fauci has just stated that these new strains are going to “rip through America”. Dr. Fauci always knows, right? The World Health Organization is now trying to make the case that only the big pharma injection can give us immunity from the virus. Physicians that challenge the official propaganda are being fired. If the CV-19 scenario doesn't work as planned, do the controllers have a plan B waiting for us all? In the meantime weather warfare continues unabated, “Winter Storm John” is the latest example in the US. This so called “winter storm” produced snow in South Texas at above freezing temperatures with moisture flowing directly from the record warm Gulf of Mexico. How can this happen? Chemical ice nucleation elements are being seeded into cloud moisture by the climate engineers, welcome to winter weather warfare.
In the attempt to answer as many questions as possible for our listeners, starting next week Geoengineering Watch will post an online “Real News Q and A Live”. Questions can be submitted to:
[email protected]
By submitting a question to this email you are granting permission for your question and your first name to be read online. If you do not want your first name mentioned, please state that you wish to remain anonymous. We apologize that we might not be able to answer all questions, though we will do our best to answer as many as possible.
All are needed in the critical battle to wake populations to what is unfolding on numerous fronts, we must make every day count. Share credible data from a credible source, make your voice heard. Awareness raising efforts can be carried out from your own home computer.
Dane Wigington
For more information go to the full Geoengineering Watch article: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/geoengineering-watch-global-alert-news-january-2-2021-282/
To support Geoengineering Watch: http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/support/
To receive Geoengineering Watch updates, please sign up for our mailing list: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/newsletter/
In the attempt to answer as many questions as possible for our listeners, starting next week Geoengineering Watch will post an online “Real News Q and A Live”. Questions can be submitted to:
[email protected]
By submitting a question to this email you are granting permission for your question and your first name to be read online. If you do not want your first name mentioned, please state that you wish to remain anonymous. We apologize that we might not be able to answer all questions, though we will do our best to answer as many as possible.
All are needed in the critical battle to wake populations to what is unfolding on numerous fronts, we must make every day count. Share credible data from a credible source, make your voice heard. Awareness raising efforts can be carried out from your own home computer.
Dane Wigington
For more information go to the full Geoengineering Watch article: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/geoengineering-watch-global-alert-news-january-2-2021-282/
To support Geoengineering Watch: http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/support/
To receive Geoengineering Watch updates, please sign up for our mailing list: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/newsletter/
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