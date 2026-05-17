© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
US giving up Taiwan can be strategic gambit to shift issues to allies — Professor Jiang
If the US changes its stance on Taiwan, it would shift all of its problems in the region to its Asian allies — South Korea and Japan, Professor Jiang Xueqin says.
💬 "It [Taiwan] can separate Southeast Asia into two parts. It basically blocks off South Korea and Japan from a lot of the global economy," he explains.
In such a case, there’s no way these nations could agree to such a scenario, Jiang says, which would force them to deal with the Taiwan issue themselves, essentially lifting the burden in the region from the US.