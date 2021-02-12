© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The U.S. Capitol Protest Was Staged and Mitch McConnell Knew About It
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
171 views • February 12, 2021
In this video shot at Spangler's family restaurant in Jonesville Michigan, Senate Majority Leader MIKE SHIRKEY, mistakenly told the truth on camera by stating the supporters of President Donald Trump were not not at fault by storming of the U.S. Capitol building.
"That's been a hoax from day one." SHIRKEY said, later adding that what occurred was "all staged" and implied Senator Mitch McConnell and other leaders "wanted to have a mess".
"That's been a hoax from day one." SHIRKEY said, later adding that what occurred was "all staged" and implied Senator Mitch McConnell and other leaders "wanted to have a mess".
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.