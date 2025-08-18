The Last Red Heifer? What does that mean? On 1July 2025, a red heifer was sacrificed in Israel. Over ten gallons of ashes of that red heifer were reportedly collected. Some believe this sacrifice fulfilled the requirements in the Old Testament, whereas others said this was only a practice run. The Book of Numbers teaches that the ashes of a red heifer are required to be added to the waters of purification for the purifying of sin. Certain Jews want the ashes for reasons including another temple and animal sacrifices, whereas others assert that the sacrifices can be resumed without a red heifer approved by the Temple Institute or the reconstituted Sanhedrin.





“So what?” you say? “Who cares if some Jews want sacrifice animals again?”, you ask? Well, what if animal sacrifices are prophesied to begin again prior to the return of Jesus Christ? Would that make a difference? If all prophecy must be fulfilled, and it must, could there be any connection to the ashes of a red heifer?





Since the Temple Institute disqualified the red heifer that was sacrificed 1 July 2025 as being ceremonially disqualified because of 2 or 3 non-red hairs, could it change its mind? Would never accepting that sacrifice delay the return of our Messiah? After all, all prophecy must be fulfilled.





Dr. Thiel contends that the position of the Temple Institute regarding a few non-red hairs, as well as its posted position that the Messiah would be the one to sacrifice the last red heifer, are simply not biblical. Dr. Thiel also points to the sacrifice of Jesus as eliminating the need for Christians to have the ashes of a red heifer for purification. So, now what?





Watch this video and listen as Dr. Thiel shines the light of Biblical prophecy from the pages of the Bible on the Jewish need for the ashes of a red heifer and the resumption of animal sacrifices.

Read the full article to this video titled “Yes, the Red Heifer Sacrifice that took place in Israel in July could be it” at URL https://www.cogwriter.com/news/prophecy/yes-the-red-heifer-sacrifice-that-took-place-in-israel-in-july-could-count/