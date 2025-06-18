US Air Force B-2 Stealth Bombers Spotted in Israel

US Air Force B-21 Stealth Bombers Spotted in Israel (most likely a B-2)

Apparently, they will soon be involved in the final solution of the Iranian issue.

Adding:

Meanwhile, the Iranian authorities are leaving the country.

At least three government planes left Iranian territory during the day.

Two additional Iranian government planes have landed in Oman.

➡️An Iranian journalist says sending the three government planes to Oman may be to rescue aircraft from being targeted, not to establish a negotiating delegation, because a delegation doesn't need three aircraft.

➡️A similar measure was taken by Israel at the start of the war, when “Wing Of Zion” was moved to Athens (GeoPWatch) to avoid getting targeted.

Iran MFA denies rumours of diplomatic trip to Oman

The Iranian ministry of foreign affairs denied rumours about sending a negotiating delegation to Oman. Aragchi, the Iranian FM is still in Tehran.