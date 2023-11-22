DEMONIC ENTERTAINMENT AND PORTALS

Stranger Things is a show featured on Netflix and has much symbolism in it. While many think it is entertaining, the enemy uses shows such as these to get people "hooked."

The purpose of this video was to highlight how Hollywood also uses children at a very young age. Demonic portals are REAL! The Lord wants us to be aware of things around us used as deception.

I am NOT saying watch or don't watch this show, just informing as many as possible.





Thanks for listening.