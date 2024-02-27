Censorship | Free Speech | It's ARMAGEDDON for free speech! Supreme Court hears arguments on social media anti-censorship laws!

"The Supreme Court hears oral arguments on the Texas and Florida laws prohibiting social media censorship | BOMBSHELL NYT article shows the CIA caused the Ukraine War--has been waging a secret war against Russia for ten years | Trump DESTROYS Haley in SC but will Haley run as independent? | Penn Biden Center made classified docs available to anyone and deleted visitor logs | US Airman LIGHTS HIMSELF ON FIRE to protest Israel's Gaza genocide |Fanni Willis cell phone records prove she lied to the court | Utah passes law refusing to obey unconstitutional federal laws and regulations | Is Afghanistan the CIA's next proxy war with Russia?





Support the broadcast and build the patriot economy by supporting my affiliates:





Lifewave X39 patches | Activate your natural stem cells to naturally heal your body and restore your youth - https://lifewave.com/fireduptxlawyer





Gold and silver with Dr. Kirk Elliott - https://kirkelliottphd.com/fireduptxlawyer/









The Wellness Company | Telemedicine, pandemic preparedness, and supplements - https://www.twc.health/fireduptxlawyer





Survival supplies, emergency food, water filtration, solar generators, etc - http://preparewithpaul.com





Cue Streaming | Patriot-owned live TV and on-demand streaming service with more channels for less money than Hulu or YouTube TV - fireduptxlawyer.mycuestreaming.com





Patriot-owned nutritional supplement and home essentials superstore - https://myfreedomcart.com/fireduptxlawyer





Patriot Mobile | Dump your woke cell service provider -

https://www.patriotmobile.com/fireduptxlawyer"