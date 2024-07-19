DISSECTING THE ATTEMPTED ASSASSINATION OF DONALD TRUMP

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In the wake of the historic attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump, Marine Corps combat veteran and global security expert, Byron Rodgers, addresses the multitude of presumable failures by the Secret Service in protecting the former Commander in Chief.
#SecretService #DonaldTrump #SabreDefenseTeam