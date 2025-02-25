BrightLearn - Dark Mission: The Secret History of NASA by Richard C. Hoagland and Mike Bara

This video delves into the controversial claims of Richard C. Hoagland and Mike Bara, as detailed in their book "Dark Mission: The Secret History of NASA," suggesting that NASA has been hiding monumental discoveries about ancient civilizations and artifacts on the Moon and Mars, guided by a hidden agenda and influenced by ritualistic alignments and hyperdimensional physics, challenging the public to reevaluate the space agency's transparency and true mission.





