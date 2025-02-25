BrightLearn - Dark Mission: The Secret History of NASA by Richard C. Hoagland and Mike Bara

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video delves into the controversial claims of Richard C. Hoagland and Mike Bara, as detailed in their book "Dark Mission: The Secret History of NASA," suggesting that NASA has been hiding monumental discoveries about ancient civilizations and artifacts on the Moon and Mars, guided by a hidden agenda and influenced by ritualistic alignments and hyperdimensional physics, challenging the public to reevaluate the space agency's transparency and true mission.
