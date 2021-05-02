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Heroes or Ghosts || Michael Collins
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45 views • May 02, 2021
#IrishHistory #MichaelCollins #TheCoronas
In Memory of General Michael Collins
Michael Collins is arguably one of the most interesting characters in Irish History and probably the most divisive. His role in the struggle for Irish independence from Great Britain's Empire was one of intrigue, romance, and true grit. Neil Jordan's film captured the spirit of the general and his fight for freedom against tyranny. Both Liam Neeson, who leads the picture as Michael Collins and Alan Rickman as Eamonn DeValera, personify Irish history's complexity, especially in that tumultuous time between the Easter Rising and Collins' death.
Enjoy this little remix of Neil Jordan's classic film and Irish band The Coronas's "Heroes or Ghosts."
Edited by Bertie Brosnan
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Contact the creator directly: [email protected]
Check out our Irish short and feature lengths films on this channel. In a ten year period, I was involved in dozens of filmmaking projects as an actor, producer, director and writer. Our films have played internationally at festivals, cinema and TV. Soon, our whole back catalogue will be available on this channel. Make sure to subscribe for more content.
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In Memory of General Michael Collins
Michael Collins is arguably one of the most interesting characters in Irish History and probably the most divisive. His role in the struggle for Irish independence from Great Britain's Empire was one of intrigue, romance, and true grit. Neil Jordan's film captured the spirit of the general and his fight for freedom against tyranny. Both Liam Neeson, who leads the picture as Michael Collins and Alan Rickman as Eamonn DeValera, personify Irish history's complexity, especially in that tumultuous time between the Easter Rising and Collins' death.
Enjoy this little remix of Neil Jordan's classic film and Irish band The Coronas's "Heroes or Ghosts."
Edited by Bertie Brosnan
All rights of the material go to their respective owners!
Comment & subscribe to support the channel!
Contact the creator directly: [email protected]
Check out our Irish short and feature lengths films on this channel. In a ten year period, I was involved in dozens of filmmaking projects as an actor, producer, director and writer. Our films have played internationally at festivals, cinema and TV. Soon, our whole back catalogue will be available on this channel. Make sure to subscribe for more content.
SOCIAL LINKS:
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@bertiebrosnan
Minds: https://www.minds.com/bartbros/
Gab: https://gab.com/BertieTV
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@bertiebrosnan:0
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/eEcgC4yjOytH/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/bertiebrosnan
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bertiebrosnan
YouTube Subscription: https://www.youtube.com/user/85Bertie/?sub_confirmation=1
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